Devin Booker scored 16 points in his return from a seven-game absence as the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rolled over the Charlotte Hornets 137-106 on Sunday.

Booker, who had been out due to a left hamstring strain, made four three-pointers and had six rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes for the Suns, who led by as many as 29 points in the first half.

The Suns own the best record in the league and have now won 23 of their last 25 games, including 14 straight at home.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta