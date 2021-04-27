Devin Booker scored 33 points as the Phoenix Suns snapped the New York Knicks’ nine-game winning streak with a come-from-behind 118-110 victory at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The Suns roared back to life after trailing by 15 points in the first half, outscoring the in-form Knicks by 31-23 in the decisive fourth quarter to complete victory by an eight-point margin.

