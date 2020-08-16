Q: My family booked a farmhouse for three nights and paid a €200 deposit. As we had only seen the farmhouse online, we contacted the owner to set an appointment so we could physically visit the farmhouse before our stay. Unfortunately, the owner was always very busy and we did not manage to agree on a date.

A few days before our holiday, the owner informed us that there was a double booking and that we cannot stay at the booked farmhouse.

We explained that we were a group of 12 people who had booked vacation leave from work and we requested that we should at least be offered an alternative similar accommodation or compensation for the inconvenience this mistake would cause us.

At this point, the owner proposed an alternative farmhouse in the same locality. But when we went to see it, we did not like it as it was not well-kept. We therefore asked the owner to refund our deposit and to compensate us for any added expense we may incur to book another farmhouse.

To date we have neither received the deposit paid nor compensation for the double booking. What rights do we have in this situation?

A: Since the farmhouse owner made a mistake, and because of this he was unable to honour the confirmed booking, you are legally entitled to a full refund of the deposit paid.

You may also seek compensation for any additional expenses incurred to book alternative accommodation at short notice. It is important that the claim for additional expenses is supported by evidence of the extra costs incurred.

If you have already complained in writing with the farmhouse owner and your request for the refund/compensation has not been met, you may now file a formal complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.