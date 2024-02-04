Masquerade Malta has brought together an eclectic cast of performers for a new production of Lionel Bart’s Oliver! at the Mediterranean Conference Centre this April.

With an award-winning score featuring songs such as Food Glorious Food, Consider Yourself, I’d Do Anything, Who Will Buy?, Where is Love? and Oom-Pah-Pah – as well as multiple Tony Awards and an Academy Award-winning film adaptation – there are few who haven’t heard the music and story of one of the greatest musicals of all time, Oliver!.

Based upon the novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens, Oliver! tells the story of a young orphan whose search for love draws him into Victorian London’s seedy underworld, where he meets a whole host of unforgettable characters.

Large ensemble in a timeless tale

In the star-studded new Masquerade production, Dorothy Bezzina plays Nancy, Thomas Camilleri plays Fagin, Mikhail Basmadjian is Bill Sikes, Cliff Zammit Stevens is Mr Bumble, Kate Fenech Field is Widow Corney, Paul Portelli is Mr Sowerberry and Katherine Brown plays Mrs Sowerberry.

Joining them to tell the timeless tale is a large ensemble, including dozens of young performers in various roles such as the Artful Dodger and Oliver himself.

Supporting the cast is a highly experienced creative team, with director Anthony Bezzina, musical director Kris Spiteri, choreographer Valerie Burke, set designer Romualdo Moretti and costume designer Simona Mamo.

Lionel Bart’s Oliver! plays at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, from April 5-14, with matinee and evening performances available. Booking is open at www.showshappening.com. The early bird offer reduces the full ticket price by 10% on most tickets, for a limited time only. Lionel Bart’s Oliver! is a Masquerade Malta Production licensed by Music Theatre International. For more information, visit masquerademalta.com.