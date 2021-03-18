Destiny Chukunyere is looking likely to make Maltese history, as some bookmakers place her joint favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

Not long after releasing Je Me Casse, Malta’s ranking began to climb among bookmakers who are now saying along with Switzerland, the country has a 17% of winning, according to eurovision.com.

Betting sites Oddschecker and Betsson are placing Malta second favourite, after Switzerland to win the contest.

The Maltese singer from Birkirkara is favourite to win the first semi-final, with a 23% chance of victory, on the song contests’ site.

The final of the highly anticipated event will take place in Rotterdam on 22nd May, following two semi-finals on preceding days.

Malta has come close to winning Eurovision Song Contest final in 2005 when Chiara came in second with ‘Angel’.

The event was first held in 1956, but Malta started participating in 1971.