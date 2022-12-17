Leading bookmakers have told AFP they are praying for Kylian Mbappe and France to triumph over Lionel Messi and Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final.

Overall football’s quadrennial showpiece has been a bonanza for bookmakers due largely to the relatively early departures of England and Brazil.

However the sparkling displays by 35-year-old Messi driving on his team in what is his last chance to lift the trophy has put the frighteners on some bookies.

William Woodhams, CEO of the world’s oldest bookmakers Fitzdares, said a little part of England will be flying the French tricolour on Sunday.

“We are dreading a Messi goal and an Argentina win,” he said.

“We need Mbappe to score more goals than Messi and France to win. We will all be French on Sunday.”

