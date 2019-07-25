A range of educational toys as well as books have been left damaged in the Junior Library at the Central Public Library in Floriana.

The toys and equipment included age-appropriate puzzles, wooden and plastic seating, a full-scale doll house and an early-years slide as well as incorporated reading nooks, which have all been damaged in some way, according to Malta Libraries.

The Central Public Library’s Junior Library is also equipped with soft carpeting and provides toys meant to encourage interactive and creative play.

“Every modern library is investing in colourful early learning areas to engage and stimulate the youngest of patrons and we’re lucky to have this here in our biggest and most central of libraries because we believe in complementing learning with play,” National Librarian and Malta Libraries CEO Cheryl Falzon said.

“Most children are left unattended and unsupervised even though library policy dictates otherwise,” Ms Falzon said.

Pictures uploaded to Malta Libraries Facebook page show several instances of toys and equipment that had been ripped up or broken, even a number of books that could be seen with pages ripped out.

“Books cost a lot to acquire and our weeding policy obliges us to keep the collection as up to date and as safe as possible,” Ms Falzon said.

“We regularly clean books and, budget permitting, replace those that are damaged beyond repair.

“Unfortunately, we do not have the human resources to monitor each and every returned book,” she added.

The National Librarian said that while children would be children, more supervision from parents and guardians would go a long way.

“The library is a safe space for all to enjoy and for the young especially, to learn about being in a community,” Ms Falzon said.

“Learning and discipline shouldn’t stop at the door just because we’re offering some fun on top the borrowing service.”