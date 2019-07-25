One day in January of 2015 I went out for lunch with my then newsroom colleagues at the Times of Malta. We came back to find a truck parked in front of Allied House and workmen hurling old, bound volumes of now extinct newspapers – Il-Berqa, The Malta Chronicle, Ħelsien – as well as wartime copies of this newspaper.

We heard that the volumes were not worth anything and although originals they were doubles – which obviously did not make it any better.

In the event, after much protestations – which included the intervention of Malta’s topmost book conservator – we were told by our then managing director that instead of scrapping the load at Magħtab, he would instruct for the historic volumes to be taken to a “safe storage place”.

He flatly refused the offer of voluntary conservation services and insisted that the case was closed.

We never saw the bound volumes again. The last thing I heard was that they had allegedly been taken to a God forsaken, dank, garage in San Ġwann.

Four years down the line they are probably confetti. And the very thought of that loss of heritage pains me to this day.

This week, I relived the whole experience all over again. It was not Adrian Hillman this time.

He has since left Allied and is now busy being the government’s representative on the board of trustees of the American University of Malta, a position one hopes would give him a sense of culture and appreciate values of historical documents.

No, this time it was the Reverend Provincial of the Church of Ta’ Ġieżu in Valletta who woke up in the morning and decided that it was a Spring-Clean-The-Library day.

“Righty-ho,” he presumably told the truck workmen.

“See these books on the shelves dating back to the 15th century, with scrawny handwriting on them? Chuck them away! Boring old stuff! Been there for ages gathering dust!”

And so they did. And when the workmen filled a whole truckful of documents dating back hundreds of years, the Provincial banged on the side of the truck “Drive off! I don’t want to see them ever again”.

Then he returned to his library, took in the empty shelving space and said: “Għall-erwieħ!”

He did not reckon that the truck would be spotted; nor that someone would call a newsroom. He certainly did not reckon that the Chancellor of the Church’s Regional Tribunal, Alessandra Crespo, would be reading the news highlight. She lost no time in calling the Archbishop, appealing for help.

It’s only by learning the pattern of human behaviour through the ages that our future can be better

Now, while a bishop is the main boss of priests in his diocese and can rap them on the knuckles if they do something which does not befit society, he has no say whatsoever on monks, friars and abbots.

However, a bishop can offer to home the beleaguered books.

Which is what happened and which is how the books were saved. Perhaps, as a friend said, with a bit of help from the miraculous crucifix of the Church of Ta’ Ġieżu.

Caught in the act, Fr Richard Grech, the Provincial of the Order of the Franciscans played down the incident.

“Bah,” he told Times of Malta, “the monetary value of the books didn’t exceed €20 and they were doubles anyway.”

Sigh. Déjà vu.

I wonder if he considered at that very moment what St Francis of Assisi – the founder of his Order – would have said to his dismissing of €20 for every book thrown away.

And I wonder if he considered that the fact that his Order is one which has known the value of historical documents from the very beginning – for centuries in medieval times, the Franciscan friars would spend days writing and beautifully illustrating manuscripts.

Fr Grech said restoring them would have been expensive, and keeping them in the library would have endangered the rest of the books.

Did he seek the expert advice of book conservators?

Did he explore the possibility of raising funds? Did he study the option of going to the media and making a public plea?

I don’t know what his superior, somewhere in Europe, will say to this incident.

But if I were him, I would suggest to Fr Grech that he needs to dedicate some time to cultural community service.

The Notarial Archives would be a good place to start.

Joan Abela, a member of the foundation who has single-handedly saved notarial documents from certain doom, would get him to understand how old historical documents, even if tattered and doubled – can give us a load of information on the thoughts and the lives of the people who wrote them and who read them and left notes.

It’s only by learning the pattern of human behaviour through the ages that our future can be better.

