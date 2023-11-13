Boomerang Sportsbook, a flagship brand under Boomerang Partners, is set to make a significant appearance at the forthcoming SiGMA Europe Malta event, on November 14-16. The brand is set to unveil its strong affiliate programme, which offers a competitive commission structure designed to maximise affiliate profitability. With a commitment to affiliate success, Boomerang provides unparalleled support through a dedicated tech-savvy team, ensuring partners receive the assistance they need for seamless operations. Additionally, affiliates gain access to sophisticated, data-driven insights, empowering them to optimize their strategies and capitalize on market trends for sustained growth.

On the first day of the event, November 14, the Sigma Europe Awards ceremony will announce the winners in the B2C categories, where Boomerang Sportsbook has been shortlisted as a finalist for the coveted 2023 awards of Best Sportsbook Operator and Best B2C Marketing Campaign. Boomerang eagerly anticipates the results, as the awards recognise excellence and innovation among top iGaming brands.

Being a contender for prestigious awards, Boomerang Sportsbook is also an esteemed sponsor for the Best East Europe Affiliate 2023 category, reinforcing its commitment to emerging markets in Europe. Building on its strong presence in these regions, the brand offers extensive opportunities for its affiliates to expand into global markets, including Europe and Latin America.

By visiting Boomerang Sportsbook’s Booth 1052, SiGMA Malta attendees can gain insights into the brand's affiliate programme and discuss potential strategic partnerships. The booth will provide one-on-one consultations with senior representatives, providing an opportunity to discover how Boomerang's diverse income models, tailored commissions, effective marketing tools, high player retention, and dedicated support can significantly boost partner earnings.

Unlock affiliate business growth with Boomerang Sportsbook's innovative solutions – explore opportunities at Boomerang's SiGMA Europe Malta stand or through the official website.