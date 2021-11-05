Barcelona forward Ansu Fati returned to the Spain squad on Friday for the first time in over a year as the 2010 winners face two crucial World Cup qualifiers.
Spain will play Greece and Sweden over the upcoming international break and 19-year-old Fati’s comeback will be a significant boost to the team.
They sit second in Group B, two points behind Sweden and four ahead of Greece.
