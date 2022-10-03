Kingsley Coman gave world champions France a much-needed boost after the forward returned to training with his club Bayern Munich on Monday following an absence of almost a month.

The 26-year-old missed France’s Nations League matches against Austria and Denmark in September due to a torn thigh muscle.

However, on Monday Coman was able to pass the ball around with team-mates Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt, earning a slap on the back from coach Julian Nagelsmann and applause from his team-mates.

Bayern will be expected to make it three wins from three Champions League group matches when they host pointless Czech side Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

Nagelsmann said, though, he will save Coman for Saturday’s high-profile Bundesliga clash between his third-placed side and Borussia Dortmund – who are fourth level on points with Bayern.

