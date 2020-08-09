Businesses operate in a market where customer expectations are high and competition is fierce. To survive and flourish, businesses need to be able to positively engage with consumers and build a relationship based on trust.

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA)’s ‘Trust You scheme’ encourages such relationships by enhancing consumers’ confidence in genuine businesses that are committed to provide their customers with the best possible products and services.

Traders and service providers are encouraged to subscribe to the Trust You scheme and to commit to abide by its code of conduct, and consumers are advised to look out for businesses that have ‘Trust You’ stickers displayed in their retail outlets and business premises.

By adhering to the scheme’s code of conduct, Trust You members commit to always provide clear and unambiguous information to consumers and to communicate with their customers, understand their needs and provide them with the product or service they require.

The scheme’s code of conduct emphasises the importance of after-sales service, as this is considered crucial to building good relationships between consumers and traders. The code stipulates that sellers are to adhere to agreed commitments and should also provide an adequate after-sales customer service.

Furthermore, in case of complaints, sellers must ensure these are dealt with in a timely manner. Businesses must also avoid having disputes referred to the Consumer Claims Tribunal by opting to resolve them through mediation.

The MCCAA’s Trust You scheme is free of charge and open to all large and small enterprises that sell products or provide services to consumers. To join the scheme, businesses need to fill an online application form that can be accessed through the MCCAA’s website below.

After the applicants are vetted by the authority to assess their eligibility, approved businesses are given a certificate and stickers with the Trust You logo. The scheme’s stickers must be displayed in a prominent place in the establishment where customers can see them.

Consumers are therefore encouraged to look out for the Trust You logo when they enter shops. Valid ‘Trust You’ stickers bear the current year.

Businesses that subscribe to the scheme but fail to follow its code of conduct are removed from the scheme. There is a suspension period before such businesses can reapply and re-join the scheme.

For more information about the Trust You scheme call the MCCAA on 2395 2000 or e-mail info@mccaa.org.mt.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella, director, Information and Research Directorate