Malta can and should do much more to capitalise on its maritime potential. This requires a clear vision and an independent regulator to spearhead the development of the industry and to facilitate the uptake of business opportunities.

The potential for an increased contribution of this sector to our economy is significant, both in terms of gross domestic product, value added, foreign investment, and the creation of new jobs.

A modern marine and maritime infrastructure and the acquisition of additional expertise are just two of the benefits envisaged if we go in this direction. However, this calls for a more sophisticated legislative narrative and a number of initiatives to encourage this industry to develop and grow further.

It is time that Malta addressed the current weaknesses such as cluster fragmentation, training, education, and research. It is time to eradicate indecision and embark on unexplored industry niches. It is time to eliminate the defective form of governance of public entities that are today called upon to assume functions pertaining to a multi-modal community management role.

It is time for public-private partnerships to venture into new areas impossible for the private sector to exploit alone, and that could contribute to the realisation of the maritime industry’s potential.

Industry professionals consistently claim it is high time for the maritime regulator to cut its ties from the regulators of land transport and aviation. Transport Malta has other priorities, a different focus, and is holding back the further development of the maritime sector.

The Nationalist Party has listened to stakeholders and will continue to do so. It reiterates the urgency of the split and the need to have a strong, focused and independent maritime regulator.

The vision of the Nationalist Party goes even further. We believe that the maritime sector is such a fundamental driver of our economy that it deserves to have a dedicated ministry. That is how much we believe in this sector and its stakeholders.

The need for an independent maritime authority is essential if we ever want to see this sector reach its full potential. Beyond being the regulator, a new maritime authority should work as a facilitator and an enabler for local businesses in the maritime sector to attract lucrative business to Malta.

To accomplish this, the authority must be focused and agile, with a strong sense of engagement, which cannot be achieved if it is bogged down by a much larger transportation agenda. The authority cannot function properly if it is constantly competing for focus and resources.

The vision of the Nationalist Party is to have a maritime authority that is independent, focused, transparent, more proactive, with adequate resources to cater for the needs of the industry. We will spearhead innovation and support start-ups and investments that introduce leading-edge technologies in the sector.

We believe in having a maritime authority that invests in a modern infrastructure to adequately cater for the future. An authority that promotes careers in this industry and addresses the lack of the much-needed skilled human resources in this industry.

We know that Transport Malta CEO Jeffery Curmi – who according to some media reports is about to be removed from his post – strongly opposed the maritime sector splitting off from the authority, contrary to the opinion of experienced operators in this vital sector.

During a conference held by Transport Malta last summer, stakeholders made it clear that there is no more time to waste on rebranding exercises and that the maritime sector needs to have an authority dedicated solely to its needs. This is what the sector, stakeholders and investors want. This is what the sector deserves.

Transport Malta has become a burden full of unclear and ill-planned policies, and it is vitally important that the maritime sector is not made to pay an even higher price for this failure.

By having a clear agenda, Malta can play a more important role in broadening the maritime sector, progressively developing suitable training and education, establishing more research centres, and improving its regional standing in the marine and maritime environment.

The EY Attractiveness Index has placed maritime in eighth place among the leading business sectors over the next five years, above ICT and telecoms, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, real estate, infrastructure, and construction. So I ask, if everything is pointing in the same direction, why does the government continue to resist taking that route?

There is so much potential and opportunity for further local and foreign investment. There is so much more that can be done in yachting, refitting, maritime education, ship registration, shipping, port logistics, a dedicated maritime court, a dedicated maritime bank, shipping, logistics, port economics; the list is never-ending.

The potential of this industry is infinite but it requires a different direction. Let’s not lose more valuable time and take the right decisions to steer Malta into a leading position within the global maritime sector.

Ivan Castillo is the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson on the maritime sector and employment.