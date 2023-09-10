Following the success of last year’s musical theatre boot camp, the Manoel Theatre’s learning-and-participation wing TOI TOI is expanding its professional training programme by hosting three workshops, running for five days, in physical theatre, Shakespeare and musical theatre.

Cyprus-born Mixalis Aristidou kicks off the boot camps with Movement for Actors between tomorrow and Friday, September 15. Led by the Movement teacher at RADA and the head of

Movement for the BA Acting programme at Northampton University, actors who partake in these workshops will be expanding their abilities in character embodiment, while also focusing on releasing, freeing and opening the body to reach a state of readiness.

Lizzie Hopley will lead Shakespeare Deep Dive between September 18 and 22, where actors and writers will spend the morning rehearsing and performing Shakespeare’s finest work using tools from the Royal Shakespeare Company rehearsal room and playing text detective by the following clues planted in his text to direct his actors. They will also explore writing skills in practical exercises inspired by his work.

Musical theatre lovers are encouraged to join stage director and choreographer Caroline Clegg and vocal coach Kate Fenech Field for the Musical Theatre Bootcamp. Between September 24 and 28, performers will be learning repertoire from musicals such as Cabaret, West Side Story, Anything Goes, Singing in the Rain, Rocky Horror and many more.

Participants will not only learn how to prepare and perform solo and ensemble numbers but will also be given advice on how to prepare for auditions.

“Artist Development centres around further training and encourages our artistic community to brush up existing skills and learn new techniques or approaches, stimulating a deeper understanding of one’s own abilities,” says TOI TOI’s programme manager Fenech Field.

From left, Mixalis Aristidou, Lizzie Hopley, Caroline Clegg and Kate Fenech Field

“TOI TOI continually strives to offer artists the chance to be seen, to grow and to share together. We are proud to host tutors from world-class dramatic arts institutions and look forward to seeing the impact an intensive course has on each individual participant.”

The Musical Theatre boot camp leads to the opening of the TOI TOI performance season with The Sound of Musicals on September 29 and 30. A star-studded cast with the likes of Rachel Fabri, Roger Tirazona, Talitha Dimech, Noel Zarb, Neville Refalo, Julie James, Michael Mangion and James Busuttil Griffin, will whisk you along on a journey through the evolution of musical theatre.

The Sound of Musicals is written and directed by award-winning theatre producer Caroline Clegg, featuring a live orchestra, under the baton of Tom Newall, with new orchestrations by Veronique Vella.

The boot camps are mainly aimed at performers who are above the age of 18 and who have some performance arts training and experience on stage; however, everyone is welcome. Visit www.teatrumanoel.mt or e-mail education @teatrumanoel.mt.

Performances of The Sound of Musicals will take place at the Manoel at 7pm on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30. This production is suitable for audiences aged five and above. Tickets and more information are available via teatrumanoel.mt or by e-mail to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt and by telephone on 2124 6389. Early booking is recommended.