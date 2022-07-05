Bordeaux’s relegation to the third division was confirmed Tuesday after French football’s financial authority (DNCG) dismissed their appeal, increasing the risk of the club filing for bankruptcy.

The six-time French champions finished bottom of Ligue 1 when the season ended on May 21.

They were relegated for a second time barely three weeks later over financial irregularities, but the club hoped an appeal would allow them to begin next season in Ligue 2.

Bordeaux have been plagued by financial difficulties and were unable to reassure the DNCG that they had resolved them.

Club owner Gerard Lopez called the decision “unacceptable and incomprehensible” and vowed to continue to fight the ruling. They can still appeal to the French Olympic Committee.

