Josephine Borg and Kyle Camilleri emerged worthy winners in this year’s edition of the Silver Cup held at the Eden Super Bowl, which as usual was highly contested in both female and male categories.

Bonnici Group team-mates and 15-year-old youths Kathryn Fenech and Ruslana Grima placed first and second in the qualification round, and were joined by Borg, Rachel Chircop, Jessica Farrugia and young Mia Bugeja.