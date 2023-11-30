Foreign Minister Ian Borg on Thursday called on the member states of OSCE to revitalise the organisation as Malta prepared for formal confirmation of its appointment as its next chair.

Borg's call came as Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov blasted the grouping for becoming an "appendage" of NATO and the European Union. Russia had earlier blocked Estonia from taking over the chair, but did not object to Malta stepping in instead.

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe was founded to ease tensions between the East and the West during the Cold War.

It helps its members coordinate on issues such as human rights and arms control, but Moscow has increasingly accused the group of turning away from its founding principles.

Addressing the 30th Ministerial Council in Skopje, North Macedonia on Thursday, Borg said that multilateralism remains crucial in addressing global issues and that members must strive to sustain the OSCE during these turbulent times.

Foreign Minister Ian Borg's address at the OSCE summit. Video: OSCE

“No state can navigate these challenges alone, collaboration, inclusion and coordinated efforts are crucial within our rules-based order,” Borg said.

The spirit of the accords to which all members are signatories, he continued, are not about resorting to violence to attain goals but about seeking compromise, “even when we find it difficult to agree”.

He said it is crucial to revitalise the OSCE as a tool for diplomacy and that in the face of increasing violence and loss of life, it is imperative to de-escalate tensions and return to constructive dialogue.

Borg also reiterated that Russia must “withdraw immediately from the entire territory of Ukraine” and that Malta remains committed to providing Ukraine with aid and support programs.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on X (formerly Twitter) that his country is “grateful to Malta” for stepping forward to assume the responsibilities of the chairpersonship of the OSCE.

“Malta has the full support and confidence of the United States,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused the OSCE of becoming an "appendage" of NATO and the European Union and questioned whether it made sense to invest in the body’s revitalisation.

Earlier this week, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Lithuania announced that they would boycott the annual ministerial conference, with Warsaw saying Russia's presence was "unacceptable".

Ukraine wants the OSCE to expel Russia, as the Council of Europe has done, warning the body faced a "slow death" if Moscow remains a member.