Maltese golfer Andy Borg continued with his good form of late as after winning the Johnny Walker Scratch Challenge Cup, last weekend he was successful in the Royal Malta Golf Club Championship.

On the other hand, youngster Noah Gratil also had a positive weekend after winning the Centenary Plate.

Over 90 competitors competed for both the Championship and the Course Centenary Plate.

The Championship was played off scratch and the Plate was held with a handicap.

The 35 knots of wind did not seem to hinder the scores of two under from Ruud Critien and 69 from both Noah Gratil and Andy Borg after Day One.

