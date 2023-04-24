Ħamrun Spartans duo Steve Borg and Matthew Guillaumier, together with Birkirkara midfielder Yannick Yankam have been shortlisted for the MFA Player of the Year award, the local governing body of football announced on Monday.

The MFA will be hosting this year’s gala event on May 5 where the best performers in various divisions from the national championships will be announced at the Dolmen Hotel, Qawra.

Borg and Guillaumier are coming from an extraordinary season where they have played a key role in helping Ħamrun Spartans secure their ninth Premier League championship, after finishing with a commanding 19-point margin over Birkirkara.

On the other hand, Yankam has equally enjoyed an impressive campaign with Birkirkara as the young midfielder has inspired his team to not only second place in the Premier League but more importantly return to European football.

