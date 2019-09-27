An oil-on-canvas portrait by the Maltese artist Carmelo Borg Pisani has been donated to Heritage Malta.

In a statement, Heritage Malta said that Albert Ganado had donated the portrait of his late brother-in-law Manoel Mizzi (1919-2011) to the national collection.

Dr Ganado said it had been his late brother-in-law’s express wish to donate the painting to the National Museum of Fine Arts, now MUŻA – the National Community Art Museum.

Dr Mizzi had befriended Mr Borg Pisani while studying in Rome in the late 1930s.

At the time Mr Borg Pisani had been studying art at the Accademia di Belle Arti di Roma.

Mr Borg Pisani painted Dr Mizzi’s portrait in September 1940, the day before the Mizzi family had decided to move from Rome to Padova.

Dr Ganado presented the painting to Heritage Malta’s Chief Operation Officer, Mr Kenneth Gambin, in the presence of Senior Curator Kenneth Cassar, and Principal Curator Bernadine Scicluna.

Mr Borg Pisani is best known for his vocal support of fascism during the war. While in Italy, he enrolled with Benito Mussolini's blackshirt militia and served as a fascist spy.

He was arrested in Malta in 1942, found guilty of treason and executed by hanging.