Martina Borg and her Sassari Torres side have taken control of their fate after beating promotion rivals Arezzo 3-1, to take top spot in Serie C – Girone C.

Sassari and Arezzo headed into this game joint-second on 40 points, two behind leaders Bologna.

Borg’s side cancelled a one-goal deficit to score three times in the second-half and open a three-point lead on Arezzo and Filecchio Women, who held Bologna to a 3-3 draw as the promotion race for Serie B is now wide open with three points separating four teams.

