Sirens continued to build their team for the upcoming season with the confirmation of defender Adrian Borg.

The much-travelled defender has put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension with the St Paul’s Bay side.

Borg was a regular member of Steve D’Amato’s team during the 2019-20 season which saw the newly-promoted side secure an historic qualification to the Europa League qualifiers this summer.

In fact, Borg collected 18 appearances for Sirens on their way to finishing in fourth place.

Throughout his career, Borg was also on the books of Mosta, Ħamrun Spartans and St Andrews among others.