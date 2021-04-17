Maltese player Andrea Borg has contributed to Seton Hall Pirates’ prestigious triumph as they defeated tournament holders Georgetown 2-1 to claim the coveted Big East Conference title, in a game broadcasted on the US television on Saturday.

This is Seton’s first championship triumph since 1991 as Borg played 42 minutes throughout the whole game when deployed in the attack.

Seton Hall have won this conference title four times prior to Saturday’s win – in 1986, 1987, 1988 and 1991.

