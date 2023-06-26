The European Union needs to increase its focus on the Mediterranean, particularly with regard to the situation in Tunisia, Ian Borg told an EU foreign ministers' meeting on Tuesday.

Tunisia is going through economic and political turmoil which has seen thousands leaving its shores as migrants.

Borg said the latest exchanges between the EU and Tunisia sent a good signal, but the time had come for the EU to refocus on the region.

Tunisia, in particular, needed to be helped so that solutions could be found that were satisfactory both to the country as well as the International Monetary Fund, he said.

Political and institutional relations with Tunisia could be strengthened through the Association Council, Borg said, and Tunisia should also be assisted by the EU in capacity building to deal with the migration problem.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen earlier this month offered €105 million to Tunisia for border management and combatting human trafficking.

The EU funding, part of a larger financial aid package to boost the Tunisian economy, is contingent on the approval of the nearly $2 billion IMF loan that has been under negotiation since last year.

In his speech to the EU foreign ministers, Borg also reiterated Malta's concerns over Russia's war in Ukraine and backed sanctions against it. He said that Malta will continue to contribute to diplomatic efforts for peace to be restored. At the same time, the EU needed to continue to talk with international partners to enlarge the alliances against the aggression on Ukraine, he said.