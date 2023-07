Ary Borges hit the first hat-trick of this Women’s World Cup as Brazil crushed debutants Panama 4-0 in a scintillating opening to their campaign on Monday.

Far tougher challenges lie ahead — they face France next — but this was an impressive start for a Brazil side who have featured at all eight previous Women’s World Cups but never won it.

The stylish victory in Adelaide sent Brazil top of Group F after Jamaica surprisingly held France 0-0 on Sunday.

