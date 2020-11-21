Gżira United defeated neighbours Sliema Wanderers by the odd goal in five in a highly- entertaining clash at the Hibernians Stadium.

The Maroons seemed heading towards a comfortable victory after taking a two-goal lead but the Wanderers hit back with two goals to level matters.

However, Gżira regained the lead thanks to a Steve Borg penalty late in the game to earn three precious points which enable them to extend their positive run to seven matches.

For Sliema, this was the second defeat this season.

