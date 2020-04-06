British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to intensive care in a central London hospital, Downing Street said on Monday evening.

Johnson, 55, was taken to hospital late on Sunday, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19 Coronavirus.

On Monday his office said he was 'in good spirits' and still seeing red (ministerial) boxes.

But in the evening it said his condition had deteriorated and he was moved to intensive care as a precaution.

"Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus," Johnson's office said.

Wishing PM Boris Johnson a speedy and complete recovery back to normal health. — George Vella (@presidentmt) April 6, 2020

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital."

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

Media reported that Johnson was conscious and not on a ventilator, although one was available.

Wishing a speedy recovery to #british 🇬🇧prime minister @borisjohnson who has just been admitted to intensive care. - RA — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) April 6, 2020

Before being moved to intensive care he phoned Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking him to deputise for him.

President George Vella tweeted his best wishes to Johnson on Monday afternoon. He was followed by Prime Minister Robert Abela as Johnson was taken to intensive care.

St Thomas Hospital, where Boris Johnson is being treated.