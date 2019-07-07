Updated at 9.10pm

British MPs on Wednesday voted against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a general election to break the Brexit deadlock, hours after they dealt a major blow to his strategy.

With the opposition Labour Party abstaining, only 298 MPs voted in favour of holding an election - far short of the 434 threshold needed to trigger a national vote.

Earlier, they inflicted a fresh defeat on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hardline Brexit strategy, approving a law that could stop him taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal next month.

In a second parliamentary revolt in as many days, the House of Commons voted 327 to 299 in favour of a bill that could delay Brexit for three months.

It will now be scrutinised by the House of Lords, but peers have only a few days to pass the bill before Johnson suspends parliament next week.

The prime minister called for parliament to vote in favour of holding an early election on October 15, insisting Britain must leave the EU as planned on October 31, with or without a deal with Brussels.

He vowed he would "never allow" the delay, insisting the draft law would "surrender" control over Brexit negotiations to Brussels.

The government has already introduced a motion for a vote later Wednesday calling for a snap election to take place before an EU summit on October 17.

In yet another twist in the tortuous Brexit process, however, the opposition Labour party withheld its support for an election, which requires the backing of two-thirds of MPs, until the law receives final approval.

The defeat comes the day after MPs defied the government in a preparatory vote on the draft Brexit bill on Tuesday evening, including 21 of Johnson's own Conservative lawmakers - several of them distinguished former ministers.

He expelled them all from the party, depriving his six-week-old government of a parliamentary majority.

However, Downing Street said Johnson would not be resigning whatever happens on Wednesday - and US President Donald Trump offered him his support.

"Boris knows how to win. Don't worry about him. He's going to be OK," he told reporters in the White House.

'Sham' negotiations

Johnson took office in July, three years after the 2016 referendum to leave the EU, promising to deliver Brexit whatever happens.

He says he wants to renegotiate the divorce deal struck with Brussels by his predecessor Theresa May, arguing that his threat of leaving with "no deal" will force EU leaders to agree better terms.

Brussels has so far refused, and the European Commission warned on Wednesday it saw no alternative to the current withdrawal agreement.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the idea that Johnson is negotiating with Brussels was "a sham - all he's doing is running down the clock."

But Johnson insisted his team, which met with customs experts in Brussels on Wednesday, was making "substantial progress".

The EU Commission also said the risk of a "no deal" exit has increased, a prospect many fear because of the economic damage it could cause after almost half a century of close ties with Britain's closest neighbours.

However, Bank of England governor Mark Carney said Wednesday the institution believed the impact would be "less severe" than previously forecast, in part because of government preparations.

Labour 'not dancing'

On Tuesday night, rebel Tories joined with Labour and other opposition MPs to clear the Commons timetable on Wednesday afternoon to debate their own Brexit legislation.

Their bill would force the government to delay Brexit until January 31 unless it has agreed exit terms with the EU at a summit on October 17-18, or secured MPs' approval for a "no deal" divorce.

But it also raises the prospect of rolling Brexit delays, and Johnson warned it would only cause "more confusion" and wreck any hopes of a deal.

It must be approved by MPs and the unelected House of Lords before Monday to take effect, but Johnson warned that if it goes through its first stage on Wednesday, he would call elections.

He challenged Labour to back him, urging Corbyn to "let the people decide" how to resolve the Brexit impasse.

However, Labour fears that Johnson might reschedule the poll until after October 31 to make sure that Britain leaves the bloc - deal or no deal.

"Nobody believes him because the levels of trust in Boris Johnson are very, very low," Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer told ITV.

"So we're not going to be voting with Johnson today. We want a general election, but we're not dancing to his tune."

The other Labour concern is that an early election could work in Johnson's favour as the Conservatives have received a poll boost thanks to his hardline stance on Brexit.

However, an election could also be a risk for Johnson, who could lose voters to the eurosceptic Brexit Party.

If Wednesday's election bid fails, there might be other ways for Johnson to force snap polls, including by bringing forward his own fresh legislation.

There was some respite for the government on Wednesday when a court in Scotland ruled that Johnson's decision to suspend parliament for over a month starting next week was lawful.

The 75 parliamentarians behind the legal challenge accused the prime minister of curbing opposition attempts to block his Brexit strategy and bring down his government.

A similar case will be heard in London on Thursday.