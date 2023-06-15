Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs over COVID lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street when he was prime minister, a UK parliamentary committee ruled on Thursday.

The committee said Johnson would have been suspended as an MP for 90 days for "repeated" contempt of parliament had he not resigned last week.

Johnson called the report a "protracted political assassination".

Johnson stepped down as a Tory MP after being given advance sight of the Privileges Committee's report.

In a statement, he called the committee a "kangaroo court" whose purpose "has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts".

Johnson was under investigation for misleading parliament during an inquiry into whether he violated COVID-19 restrictions during his tenure as prime minister, which ended in September 2022.

More to follow