Malta's flabby obesity record has received a second mention by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, though this time he urged the Maltese not to take offence.

During Prime Minister's questions time on Wednesday, Tory MP Caroline Nokes highlighted the unequal impact of coronavirus on overweight people:

"My right honourable friend knows better than most that COVID-19 has an unequal impact on the BAME (black, Asian, and minority ethnic) community, the elderly on men, and indeed on the overweight," she said.

She asked about action taken to empower people away from fat-shaming and an over-reliance on Body Mass Index measurements.

Johnson acknowledged the link between co-morbidities and COVID-19.

"As a country we do need to address obesity and the sad fact that we are considerably fatter than most other European nations apart from the Maltese," he said, adding "no disrespect to Malta".

According to the latest study published by the World Health Organization (WHO), Malta tops the obesity list in three different age groups – 11, 13 and 15-year-olds.

Last month Johnson held Malta up as an obesity example to be avoided, and his comments did not go down well with the Maltese.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli even invited Johnson for a morning jog before their next meeting.

"It just means that we'll have to schedule a morning jogging routine before our next meeting, hopefully on one of our beautiful beaches," she had said during a BBC Radio 5 interview.