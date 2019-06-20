After winning the backing of two-thirds of the 160,000 Conservative party members, Boris Johnson has become the third prime minister of the United Kingdom since the ill-judged Brexit referendum in June 2016. A mandate to become party leader does not give him a mandate to govern.

The new Prime Minister has under one hundred days until the UK leaves the European Union. The manner in which it decides to leave will take shape over that time.

What kind of person is Mr Johnson? The recent hustings for the Tory leadership were like x-rays of his character.

Many of his flaws have been exposed. His temper, disloyalty and casual relationship with the truth have been on display as well as his undeniable charisma and natural ability as a campaigner. His rhetorical flourishes have only highlighted his inconsistencies.

Now that he is in Downing Street, Mr Johnson will have to win over tens of millions of voters rather than tens of thousands of Tory activists if he is to survive.

Will his “optimism” be enough? It is highly likely that his breezy optimism will soon come up against the realities of a fiercely divided country and a House of Commons where his majority is wafer-thin.

Controversial policy decisions will crowd in on him from day one. He must judge whether to lean towards America or stay aligned with the European Union in response to the Iran crisis. It is very worrying to see Donald Trump endorsing him as “Britain Trump” - the last thing Britain needs is a hateful and divisive person like the US president.

Johnson’s preferred political strategy is to be “pro having [cake] and pro eating it”. In power, he is unlikely to be able to sustain this.

He has promised to strike a better Brexit deal than Theresa May, without the Northern Ireland backstop. He has ruled out another EU referendum and said he will not hold a general election until Brexit is delivered. He claims that he can “unite the party and then the country”. There is an enormous discrepancy between what the Tory membership want and the wider electorate want. Rhetoric will soon clash with reality.

Mr Johnson promised during his campaign that he would leave the EU on October 31, “do or die”, which he claims is “fundamental to trust in politics”. The Conservative leadership contest has been a bidding war on Brexit, with “no deal” as the virility test. It is a policy driven by extreme ideology, not pragmatism.

It is therefore extraordinary that up to the day he entered Downing Street Mr Johnson still appeared to have no strategy for taking Britain out of the EU. There is absolutely no popular or parliamentary mandate for leaving the EU without a deal. On the contrary, the overwhelming thrust of economic analysis is that a “no deal” Brexit would be disastrous for Britain and bad news for the EU.

A “no deal” Brexit would be an act of folly. Although there might be support in the EU for an extension to Britain’s Halloween departure date if it appeared likely that a deal could be achieved, Mr Johnson has set his face against it.

As a long-standing friend and ally of Britain, Malta has a fundamental interest in a successful and prosperous Britain. We earnestly hope for a responsible British departure from the EU which keeps our strong bilateral relations in place.