British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken out of intensive care, but is still receiving treatment for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday.

"The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.

"He is in extremely good spirits," No10 said.

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in central London on Sunday, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He was taken into intensive care two days later.