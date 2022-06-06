British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a Conservative Party confidence vote on his leadership Monday after 54 of his Tory MPs triggered a contest following a string of scandals.

"The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded," Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs, said.

"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 (1700 and 1900 GMT) today," he added.

Johnson has been facing criticism after attending parties during the Covid lockdown, effectively breaking the law.

But a spokesman said on Monday the vote was "a chance for Johnson to draw a line and move on'.

"The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force," the spokesperson added, shortly after the vote was announced.