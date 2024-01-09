Bormla Subbuteo Club has enjoyed success in an international tournament in the UK when they managed to secure victory in the FISTF Yorkshire International Open 2024.

In the final, the Cottonera side had the better over UK side Elstow 3-1.

On their way to the final, Bormla Subbuteo Club won all matches in the group stages, securing identical victories over Kent Invicta and Yorkshire B before knocking out Belgian side Hennuyer B 4-0 in the semi-final stage.

The Bormla Subbuteo Club was formed by team captain Mauro Camilleri, George Ebejer, Josef Camilleri, John Zammit, and Thomas Ebejer.

The Yorkshire International Tournament also featured an individual tournament that saw the participation of the Maltese players.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com