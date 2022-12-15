Through to their fourth World Cup final in seven editions, France have become accustomed to success on the international stage and central to it all has been Didier Deschamps, a born winner as a player and now an inspirational leader as a coach.

As Les Bleus approach Sunday’s showdown with Argentina in Doha, it seems remarkable now that there were serious doubts about this French side coming into the World Cup.

They had disappointed at Euro 2020 and Deschamps was already dealing with an injury crisis before Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema withdrew from the squad on the eve of the tournament.

