Rafael Borre starts up front for Eintracht Frankfurt in place of star striker Randal Kolo Muani as the Bundesliga outfit try to overturn a 2-0 deficit in their Champions League last 16 tie with Napoli.

France forward Kolo Muani has been in red-hot form for Eintracht since missing a huge chance for Les Bleus in the World Cup final, and his absence through suspension makes reaching the quarter-finals an even tougher task for Oliver Glasner’s team.

Kolo Muani, who has scored eight goals in 11 matches in all competitions since the turn of the year, was sent off in the first leg last month.

