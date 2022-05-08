No longer interested in typical package holidays with hotel resorts and all-inclusive dining, many travellers are looking for new ways to have an adventure or relaxing getaway aboard. Many have discovered yacht or catamaran charters as a new holiday experience, and thanks to technological advancements and new innovations within the industry, booking a charter has never been easier.

The global yacht charter industry has seen steady growth over the last decade. In 2019, the industry was valued at $10.91 billion and despite the uncertainty in tourism and travel over the last couple of years, it is still predicted to achieve a healthy 25.6 per cent annual growth rate from 2020 to 2028.

At the centre of this industry is Europe, with the highest market share. Due to their location, countries in the Mediterranean, such as Italy, Spain, Croatia, Greece and France, are some of the most popular with those looking for a sailing break. Also, located in the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta is particularly popular with travellers wanting to charter a yacht or catamaran.

There are many factors why yacht chartering is so popular in Malta, and one of the key reasons is due to its spectacular weather all year round. Holidaymakers often come from parts of Europe with cooler climates, such as the United Kingdom, to enjoy a week or two of sunshine and dry weather between spring and autumn.

In summer, the average temperature in Malta is around 27°C, making it pleasant for enjoying the outdoors without being unbearably hot. Ideal for sailors, there is usually always some wind off the coast of the country. This means that those on boat trips are often easily able to travel between islands.

The main sailing season is between April and October when winds are fairly stable. The prevailing winds here are known as Mistral and Sirocco, they blow from the north at around 5bft.

There are three main islands for exploration, including Malta, Gozo and Comino. Smaller islands such as the St Paul Islands and Filfla can also be explored on a sightseeing tour.

Another reason Malta is such a popular destination is its beautiful calm waters. By anchoring a yacht or catamaran in the right spot, you can go diving or snorkelling to see the diverse marine water underwater.

Malta is one of Europe’s prime diving locations and thanks to high visibility in the blue waters, you are likely to see many wonderful fish and sea creatures. The Blue Lagoon is an example of one of the best anchorage spots for diving and Selmun Bay with its white sandy beaches is ideal for relaxing and swimming.

Whether chartering a yacht or catamaran for a family holiday, trip with friends or even a solo adventure, using sites like Borrowaboat has made the process far simpler than it was in the past.

Previously, if you wanted to charter a boat for a holiday there would be a lot of organisation involved. You would need to find local contacts, use a travel agent or know the right people. However, it is now possible for anyone and everyone to find a yacht or catamaran within minutes online.

Just as you might book on-land accommodation on your phone via an app like AirBnB, you can now use websites and apps to find charters available in your desired location. On sites like Borrow A Boat, you can filter searches by type of vessel, size, price range and even age or manufacturer of boat.

If you are planning a luxurious getaway and need crew for your yacht or catamaran this can be sorted during your online boating. Experienced sailors can hire one without a skipper, whereas those with less sailing experience can include a skipper in the booking.

Skippers are great for helping you to get the most out of your charter experience. They have the best knowledge of ideal sailing routes and which islands, and bays are worth a visit, the provide local unbiased knowledge that you might not get from a travel agent or tour guide.

Chartering a boat rather than booking a hotel gives you much more freedom to decide your itinerary and where you will visit, it is also often a more peaceful experience. While it may be a little more expensive, if you are travelling as a group then costs can be split between everyone on the trip.

Using a digital booking service is generally much more convenient than the traditional methods used to secure a charter. Travellers can also benefit from reading online reviews from others who have recently enjoyed a sailing experience through that company.

With the booking process now simplified and more people becoming interested in alternatives to traditional all-inclusive holidays, it is expected the yacht and catamaran charter industry in Malta to continue to thrive for years to come.