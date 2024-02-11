Steve Borthwick praised England’s resilience as they “found a way to win” after coming from behind to beat Wales 16-14 in a tense Six Nations encounter at Twickenham on Saturday.

Wales were 14-5 ahead at half-time and on course to end a seven-match losing streak at Twickenham following a penalty try and an effort from Alex Mann either side of a score by England No 8 Ben Earl.

Never before had England been nine points down at home and still won.

But England, down to 13 men early on after forwards Ollie Chessum and Ethan Roots were sin-binned, hit back after the break.

A George Ford penalty cut the deficit before a try from centre Fraser Dingwall left England, third at last year’s Rugby World Cup in France, just a point adrift at 13-14.

