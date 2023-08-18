Steve Borthwick said Owen Farrell had been subjected to “personal attacks” as the England captain was again forced to face the possibility of missing the start of the Rugby World Cup.

Fly-half Farrell could be up before another disciplinary panel as soon as next week, after World Rugby announced Thursday it would appeal against the decision to overturn his red card for a head-high tackle on Taine Basham in England’s 19-17 warm-up win over Wales at Twickenham last weekend.

Borthwick had wanted — and was free — to select Farrell, 31, for the warm-up game with Ireland, the world’s top-rankled side, in Dublin on Saturday.

But such was the disruption Farrell had suffered, former England captain Borthwick left him out his matchday 23 entirely, with George Ford now starting at stand-off instead.

