England coach Steve Borthwick accepted his side had been given a huge reality check following a record-breaking 53-10 defeat by France at Twickenham on Saturday.

Reigning Six Nations kings France maintained their hopes of a successful title defence with a ruthless display as they ended an 18-year wait for a Championship win at the London home of their arch-rivals in spectacular style.

"We're incredibly disappointed," said Borthwick. "Immense credit to France -- their power, pace and class showed. It shows where the gap is."

Saturday's 43-point margin of defeat was England's heaviest home loss, topping the 36-point gap inflicted by South Africa in the Springboks' 42-6 success at Twickenham in 2008.

