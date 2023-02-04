Steve Borthwick issued a rallying cry to the Twickenham faithful ahead of his debut as England coach by insisting passionate home support could have more impact “than any player” against Scotland on Saturday.

England’s Six Nations opener will be Borthwick’s first game in charge since he succeeded the sacked Eddie Jones in December.

The final fixture under Jones saw England booed off the field following a lacklustre 27-13 Twickenham defeat by world champions South Africa in November.

That sound made a deep impression on Borthwick, who is desperate to hear a more positive atmosphere this weekend at a venue he has known since boyhood.

