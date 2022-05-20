Head coach Marco Rose has left Borussia Dortmund after just one year in charge, the Bundesliga runners-up said on Friday.

Borussia Dortmund and Rose “ended their collaboration” following an “intensive analysis of the season”, the club said in a statement.

The team had “not gotten the most out of our potential in a number of areas”, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.