Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund have sacked coach Lucien Favre after a string of poor results, German media reported Sunday.

Both Bild newspaper and Kicker magazine reported that Dortmund had decided to part ways with the 63-year-old Swiss coach after a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart on Saturday.

Since taking the reins at Dortmund two years ago, Favre has twice led the club to second place in the Bundesliga, but has often been criticised for not managing to launch a serious title challenge.

The Swiss has also been heavily criticised for recent performances, with Dortmund having picked up just one point from their last three games.