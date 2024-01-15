After months of anticipation, the moment we’ve been all waiting for has finally arrived – Oxford House proudly unveils the latest addition to its premium kitchen appliances line-up: the all-new Bosch Series 8 built-in ovens. A culinary innovation that redefines the way we cook and bake, delivering unparalleled performance and precision.

As we step into 2024, Oxford House invites you to indulge in the excellence of the new Premium Bosch Series 8 ovens, now available and just in time for the exciting January sales with an attractive introductory offer.

Healthy cooking

The Series 8 ovens are equipped with advanced precision cooking technology, ensuring that your dishes are cooked to perfection every time. With innovative and smart functions, healthy cooking and baking becomes even easier. Thanks to the new Steam Function Plus, nutrients and vitamins food is preserved even better. For example - Steaming broccoli at a temperature of 100 degrees Celsius retains up to 26% more nutrients and up to 8% more Vitamin C than conventional cooking methods.

Assistance for perfect results

The assist function is designed to simplify the cooking process by providing expert guidance and assistance at every step. The ovens are equipped with smart sensor technology that monitors the cooking process in real-time. It also allows the oven to adapt to changes in temperature or conditions. This ensures optimum results with enhanced flavours and textures. The new sensors with artificial intelligence tell exactly when the dish is done, thanks to the Perfect Bake Plus and the Perfect Roast Plus.

Air fry function

For those who are intrigued by the health benefits of air fryers but do not want to devote valuable counter space to another gadget, the new Bosch Series 8 ovens offer a convenient compromise. The program is set to circulate hot air, creating a crispy layer on the outside of the food, thus avoiding the traditional frying methods.

Innovation

The innovative Digital Control Ring makes cooking easier than ever. With a slight turn of the engraved centre ring, you can adjust any of your settings with just one finger. You are supported by the high resolution plain text TFT touch screen and integrated, directly selectable buttons. Clear vivid images and info texts in the inner ring of the Control Ring assist you through each step as you navigate the programme options giving you a complete overview and full control over your appliance’s functions.

The new Premium Bosch Series 8 built-in ovens represent a pinnacle of culinary innovation, with their advanced features, precision cooking technology and attractive design. We, therefore, invite you to visit our showroom and explore this unique opportunity to experience these state-of-the-art ovens firsthand.

To make this experience even more enticing, we are thrilled to announce our exclusive introductory offer during the January sale at our showroom in Mrieħel. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to bring home the future of cooking with Bosch!