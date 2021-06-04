The Malta U21 team will play Bosnia and Herzegovina in an international friendly on Friday at the Stadium Lučko Zagreb, Croatia (kick-off 17:00).

The Malta youngsters are coming into the match on the back of a disappointing 5-0 defeat to Qatar U-23 last Sunday and coach Gilbert Agius is bracing himself for another tough test for his players.

The Malta U-21 coach pinpointed a number of factors behind Malta U-21’s defeat to the Qatari side.

“We knew before the game that our opponents were in better condition than us, both physically and technically. Our players have been inactive since March. It is true that we spent a few weeks together to bring our fitness back, but we believe that training alone is not enough, these players need more games,” Agius said.

