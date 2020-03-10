MALTA 2

Xuereb 79

Borg 90

BOSNIA 3

Krajsumovic 10, 26, 54

The Malta women’s national team almost completed a famous comeback when they scored two late goals just to fall short 3-2 against Bosnia-Herzegovina in their UEFA Women’s Euro qualifying match at the Centenary Stadium, on Tuesday.

The score does not do justice on the Maltese display as Mark Gatt’s team had several chances to salvage at least a draw in this game. Nonetheless, these opportunities came back to haunt them as Bosnia managed to capitalise on their few chances to claim the spoils.

Malta did manage to chalk up their fourth and fifth goal of the campaign through Emma Xuereb - her third goal with the national team - and Brenda Borg with her fifth for her country.

For this game, coach Gatt made one change from the Georgia as the returning Shona Zammit replaced Ann-Marie Said in the midfield.

Prior to the game, captain Dorianne Theuma was presented with commemorative shirt by the Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo as she joined the century cap club with the Malta national team - the first female to reach this milestone.

Meanwhile, a minute silence was held for Tyrone Demanuele, former president and secretary of Gżira United, who passed away on Tuesday.

Bosnia created the first chance of the game when Sofija Krajsumovic attempted a header at goal but her effort sailed over the bar.

The away side broke the deadlock on 10 minutes when Krajsumovic profited from a backline mistake to slot past goalkeeper Janice Xuereb.

Bosnia, on their part, managed to double their lead with their second open play chance of the game with Krajsumovic finding the net again with a header from close-range.

It was here, that Malta suddenly came to life. Haley Bugeja darted towards goal but her low shot was blocked by the Bosnian goalkeeper.

Moments later, Maria Farrugia beat her opponent bur effort from tight angle was unsuccessful.

On 31 minutes Theuma also saw her shot pushed away by the Bosnian custodian.

Late in the first half, Bugeja also worked well an opening but failed to hit the target.

Rachel Cuschieri came close on 53 minutes but her curling drive went wide.

Instead it was Bosnia who made it 3-0 when Krajsumovic lobbed the ball over Xuereb and into the net.

Malta could have reduced the deficit through Bugeja but once again was denied by the Bosnia goalkeeper.

As the second half wore on, coach Gatt started to put fresh faces.

Substitute Emma Xuereb pulled a goal back when firing home from a Bugeja pass.

Late in the game, Bugeja whipped in another delightful cross into the box just for the goalkeeper to anticipate Martina Borg in the nick of time.

Moments after, Brenda Borg let fly a superb curling effort that forced the Bosnia goalkeeper to divert into corner.

Borg did manage to find the net for Malta a second time in stoppage time but it was too little too late as Bosnia held on for the win.

Malta’s next Euro assignment is on April 14 when they host Denmark.