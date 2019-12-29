Hugo Boss and Veuve Clicquot hosted a holiday party to celebrate the new Boss Bottled Absolute fragrance, and the launch of its latest capsule collection with historic porcelain manufacturer Meissen.

This distinctive collection features chic, monochromatic designs inspired by Meissen’s celebrated Big Five figurines − the elephant, rhino, lion, buffalo and leopard. The animals represent Boss’s unique way of expressing heritage and endurance, adding a unique touch through animal motifs and graphic patterns.

The collaboration with Meissen emphasises their shared brand heritage and unwavering German quality and high-end design. In recognition of the theme, Hugo Boss will make a donation to the Elephants for Africa charity.

This collection delivers a sophisticated approach to holiday dressing, for every occasion.

Andrea Busuttila and Pamela Vassallo