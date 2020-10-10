Valterri Bottas produced a blistering final qualifying lap on Saturday to edge Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and claim pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix.
Bottas was fastest by just 0.256 seconds to take his third pole of the season.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts from third with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth.
