Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton dominated Qatar Grand Prix third practice with Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen off the pace ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

Bottas topped the time sheets with a 1min 22.310, a record fastest lap at the Losail circuit’s inaugural Formula One weekend.

Hamilton, who goes into this third last race of the season 14 points behind his arch rival, took second at 0.078sec.

Verstappen appears to have work to do to trouble the Mercedes men as he took third but some 0.341sec off Bottas’s effort.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta