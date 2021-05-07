Valtteri Bottas topped opening practice for the Spanish Grand Prix with Mercedes’ Finnish driver ending Friday’s morning session 0.033sec quicker than the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was on the tails of the front two with the Briton who is targeting his 100th pole this weekend 0.123s off his Mercedes teammate.

Lando Norris’s bright start to the season continued for McLaren with the fourth quickest time at the Montmelo circuit ahead of the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

